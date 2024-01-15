What Is Brazilian Lemonade, Anyway?

When you're searching for a refreshing summer drink to cool off with, one of the first things that comes to mind for many is a glass of ice-cold, classic lemonade. Finding a recipe with the perfect balance of tart acidity and sweetness is a work of flavor magic. That said, out of all the things you should be adding to your lemonade, the creamy addition of condensed milk is a real game-changer. Condensed milk is the star ingredient featured in Brazilian lemonade, which you may be familiar with already if you've dined at a Brazilian restaurant. Blending a small can of condensed milk into the drink adds a pleasant layer of richness to the tasting experience without giving the finished product a heavy, milkshake-like consistency.

Maybe you're someone who frequents the Chick-fil-A drive-thru to grab an ice cream-infused Frosted Lemonade, or perhaps you prefer to follow a copycat lemonade recipe at home. Either way, Brazilian lemonade is something to put on your culinary radar; you can enjoy it without declaring it a dessert. This beverage can even be upgraded to a boozy version with a splash of liquor like rum.

Please note: There is one important distinction to make with this South American specialty that can be a bit confusing at first. Given its title, you would probably think lemons would be involved somewhere, but Brazilian lemonade relies on limes for its signature sharp taste instead.