The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala is a classic chicken recipe everyone should know how to make. But what's best to sip on while you enjoy it? The perfect wine can complement your meal to bring out the food's best flavors, and while many of us think of beef, pork, or fish when considering wine-and-meat pairings, chicken dishes have ideal wine pairings, too. Where chicken Marsala is concerned, it's important to remember that a light wine is sometimes the best pairing for a heavy meal.

Chicken Marsala, which gets its name from its signature Marsala wine sauce, is made with pan-fried chicken and mushrooms. Since this dish already contains wine in its sauce, you might expect that drinking that same wine would provide the best pairing. In this case, though, a very different wine than what's already in the dish makes for a better combination. Marsala wine is more frequently used for cooking than it is for drinking. When served on its own, it's typically thought of as a dessert wine since it's sweet and has low acidity. Rather than enjoying chicken Marsala with an equally sweet, bold red wine, a lighter, fruitier, and more acidic option can bring out the dish's unique flavors without overwhelming your tastebuds.