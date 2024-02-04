One Of The First Things Martha Stewart Cooked While In Prison

Martha Stewart's time in prison has always been a tough subject for the domestic entrepreneur, with Stewart previously telling former Today anchor Katie Couric that it was a "horrible experience." Even former inmate Evie Litwok claimed in a piece for Talk Poverty that, despite everyone at Alderson Federal Prison Camp being required to perform kitchen duty for their first three months, Stewart specifically asked to work in the kitchen and was turned down. Litwok suspected this was a way to deprive her of any joy she might find in prison; instead, Stewart had to mop floors and clean the warden's toilet.

Luckily, Stewart still managed to make tasty food, even after being denied access to the kitchen. She gave one of her first creations to fellow inmate Meg Phipps as a gift. "I received a note from Martha, she suggested we meet," Phipps recalled in Episode 4 of "The Many Lives of Martha Stewart." She elaborated, "She also sent that note with a baked apple. That meant she'd already tackled the idea of cooking in your dorm room or cottage by using the microwave and what resources you could find."

While no one expected Stewart to whip up an apple pie in prison, it's impressive that she managed to create a baked apple with caramel and cinnamon without kitchen access. But then again, from someone who allegedly picked crab apples from the prison grounds to make jam, this might not be a surprise.