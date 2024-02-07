Pfunky Griddle: The Nashville Restaurant That Lets You Make Your Own Pancakes

Making pancakes at home is always a mood booster, yet the pancakes from our own kitchens are never on par with the quality of those from our favorite breakfast spots. So how come pancakes always taste better at restaurants? The phenomenon is less surprising when you consider these pancakes are made by professionals who know how to expertly handle batter and use professional equipment, like large griddles. But to let people in on the fun of flipping their own pancakes, a restaurant in Nashville called The Pfunky Griddle has come up with a concept that gives customers the joy of cooking, plus access to restaurant-style flavors.

At The Pfunky Griddle, customers get to cook their own pancakes at the table with batter supplied by the restaurant. Essentially, it's the American breakfast version of Korean BBQ. Each table is equipped with a restaurant-quality griddle, and customers get to fry and customize to their hearts' content. The pancakes are all-you-can-eat and come with maple syrup, as well as one topping of your choice. (You can also pay extra for additional toppings, per the restaurant's website.)