TikTok's Slushie Trend Is A Viral Mess No One Needs

Social media may have been designed to bring people closer together, but few things can make you feel more out of the loop than a TikTok trend that flies right over your head — or in this case, right out of your hand and onto your car's windshield. To partake in this trend, teenagers are hurling perfectly good slushies at their well-manicured cars, seemingly for no reason.

Hundreds of videos tagged #slushietrend have been accumulating on TikTok since January 2024, each following a similar blueprint. With Jay Lewis' song "Bag Season" as the soundtrack, the videos often start with one or more teens hopping out of a car at a gas station and heading inside to purchase a slushie. After they do so, they chuck their slushies at their own cars.

On one such video from TikTok user @kaidan.6fo, which has accumulated nearly 300,000 likes, one commenter begged for an explanation for the TikTok food trend. "There is no explanation," the video's creator replied. Despite this lack of motivation, the comments were otherwise flooded with words of validation. "That was the best throw I've seen," one comment read. "This is a crazy trend but you're winning so far," said another.