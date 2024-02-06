Pizza Hut Is Selling Break-Up Pizzas For Valentine's Day

Pizza takeout may not be the most romantic dinner for Valentine's Day, but Pizza Hut thinks that it's the meal everyone needs after a breakup. A sad movie, a couch, and a pizza that's way too big for one person could even be a breakup starter pack. It won't heal you, but it will help. According to a press release shared with Mashed, this coming Valentine's Day, Pizza Hut has a new offering it's calling the "Goodbye Pie." For those who lack the guts to break up with their significant other face-to-face, they can send their future ex a pizza for free to break the news. The ex won't get the in-person explanation they deserve, but at least they get a pizza.

According to information shared with Mashed, Pizza Hut's idea came from the statistic that 45% of people think it's better to break up before Valentine's Day rather than after. In fact, there is a phenomenon known as "Red Tuesday" — the Tuesday before Valentine's Day is a popular day for breakups. Those who receive a Goodbye Pie delivery get a limited-edition pizza with chile-infused hot honey and curly pepperonis packaged in a personalized pizza box with the break-upper's name. It's a big surprise in more than just one way.