Enjoy A Taste Of New Orleans At Home With Mardi Gras King Cake

The day before Ash Wednesday is known by many names, some of which have to do with all of the tasty foods you'll be giving up if you adhere to a religion that requires Lenten fasting. While Pancake Day is the most obvious, Fat Tuesday — or Mardi Gras, en français — refers in a more general sense to all the goodies you'll need to finish off before midnight. Mardi Gras festivities may involve all manner of tasty foods, drinks, and general revelry (merriment in general not being considered entirely Lent-appropriate), but many celebrations call for a king cake. Interestingly enough, the "king" in the name doesn't refer to the head of any particular krewe, but rather to the three kings of biblical fame since the cake was originally intended for the feast of Epiphany on January 6.

Whether you choose to observe Three Kings Day, as the holiday is sometimes known, or Mardi Gras, this brightly-colored king cake will add a touch of festivity to the proceedings. As developer Patterson Watkins describes her king cake recipe, it's not too cake-like, despite the name, but is more akin to what she calls a "well-dressed sweet bread." While king cakes come in many different varieties, Watkins' version uses brioche dough as a base with a filling made from cream cheese flavored with brown sugar and cinnamon. This king cake does take time and effort, but is something that should be within the reach of anyone who's mastered basic bread making.