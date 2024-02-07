Costco Customers Are In Turmoil Over Reese's Frozen Banana Slices
In 2023, Hershey's leveled up with a new line of chocolate treats that combined fruits and (you guessed it) chocolate. The frozen fruits come in four different varieties: strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, all covered in Hershey's chocolate. Yet, the current uproar involves Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices, which feature a layer of chocolate and peanut butter.
When they were first released, the candy-coated fruit treats were exclusively found in the freezer section at Walmart, but now they are available to order online and at other major stores like Costco. Some are just starting to notice the new and lesser-known addition in the Costco freezer section, particularly the frozen banana slices, and have posted a wide range of reactions to it on social media.
Some netizens are excited to try it. "Take my money already, god," a TikTok user commented on a video by Costco Aisles. Others have mixed feelings. "If I bit into a Reese's and found a banana, I'm fighting everyone. EVERYONE!" a TikTok user shared. "I haven't heard anything good about these," another TikToker wrote.
Mixed reviews all around
All in all, Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana slices have received mixed reviews across all platforms. A combo of peanut butter, chocolate, and banana doesn't seem too bad, but some people who have tried it say it isn't that great. "I wanted to love these but found them sickeningly sweet and not good," one Redditor wrote. Each serving of two pieces contains five grams of added sugar for a total of eight grams of sugar.
@costcoaisles
Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices in Costco freezer section 😮 #costco #costcofinds #costcoaisles #costconewitem #costcofindsthisweek #costcobuys #costcohotfinds #costcoguide #costcodeals #costcofood #costcomamma #reeses #frozentreats #chocolatebanana
♬ NANANA COLA IAN ASHER EDIT Out Now On SoundCloud – Ian Asher
Not everyone is happy about paying over $7 for the candy-coated bananas, either. "They taste like rotten bananas and zero to none of PB. I don't know how you mess up what should've been an easy and delicious combo, but it's so gross and definitely not worth $7," reads a Walmart shopper's review. However, others love the banana treats and rave about them. "These Reese's banana slices are a revelation. The blend of peanut butter, milk chocolate, and fresh banana slices creates an incredible flavor harmony. You absolutely need to try these," another Walmart shopper writes.
Still, if you are skeptical about the banana slices (and shelling out almost $8 for a pack), you can easily make these treats at home. After all, they are just sliced bananas coated in peanut butter and chocolate. Just don't forget to freeze them before eating to get the full experience. Try out our Chocolate-Covered Banana Pops Recipe for a similar experience and a whole lot of satisfaction.