Costco Customers Are In Turmoil Over Reese's Frozen Banana Slices

In 2023, Hershey's leveled up with a new line of chocolate treats that combined fruits and (you guessed it) chocolate. The frozen fruits come in four different varieties: strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, all covered in Hershey's chocolate. Yet, the current uproar involves Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices, which feature a layer of chocolate and peanut butter.

When they were first released, the candy-coated fruit treats were exclusively found in the freezer section at Walmart, but now they are available to order online and at other major stores like Costco. Some are just starting to notice the new and lesser-known addition in the Costco freezer section, particularly the frozen banana slices, and have posted a wide range of reactions to it on social media.

Some netizens are excited to try it. "Take my money already, god," a TikTok user commented on a video by Costco Aisles. Others have mixed feelings. "If I bit into a Reese's and found a banana, I'm fighting everyone. EVERYONE!" a TikTok user shared. "I haven't heard anything good about these," another TikToker wrote.