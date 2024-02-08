How Does Burger King's Million Dollar Whopper Contest Actually Work?

If you've ever dreamed of being a top burger chef (or just rich), you're in luck. Burger King has launched a nationwide contest that lets you create your own specialty Whopper recipe for the chance to win a cool million dollars. With a helpful AI companion (called "Grilliam"), you can enter three to eight toppings you'd like to see atop the burger chain's signature sandwich. Grilliam will then generate a picture of your fantasy Whopper. You can even submit the recipe to Burger King to win a million dollars and have your sandwich offered at Burger King locations for a limited time.

Of course, Burger King isn't just handing out wads of cash to any old burger designer. Million Dollar Whopper Contest submissions will be reviewed by a committee of judges who will narrow the entries down to the top three. These three finalists will have a chance to go to Burger King headquarters in Miami, where they'll get to work with the fast food industry giant and refine their concept. The three offerings will then be available for purchase nationwide, and customers will have a chance to vote for their favorite. The winner will receive $1 million.