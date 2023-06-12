What Your Style Of Whopper Order Actually Says About You

One thing we love about Burger King is that they've always been open to customizing your orders. Decades before Starbucks "secret menu" drinks became an annoying TikTok trend, Burger King released a catchy jingle where a smiling cashier warbled "Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce, special orders don't upset us ..." Half a century later, you can still have it your way at Burger King. The chain, in fact, is currently advertising the fact that there are 200,000 different combinations for ordering its flagship burger, the Whopper.

Well, we are not about to do the math to check and see whether that claim is true, especially since it's subject to change depending on what your particular BK has on hand as well as what specialty Whoppers are on the menu at any given time. Still, we thought it would be fun to do a deeper dive into a handful of different Whopper preferences. What can we tell about you from how you like to order your Whopper? You might be surprised.