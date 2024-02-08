The Hilarious Reason KFC Named Itself 'Stick Figure Chicken' In Its TikTok Bio

A viral TikTok has us rethinking that famous KFC logo, and it seems that KFC is in on the joke, too. TikTok content creator, @dadchats is known for sharing funny anecdotes about his young children. One recent post struck a particular chord for many. In just six days, his video has garnered a whopping 1.6 million likes: And it's sparked some discussion about KFC's iconic logo.

In the video, the creator explains that his young son requested "people chicken" for dinner. After plenty of "tears, fears, and adrenaline," and a lot of confusion about what the boy was referring to, they asked him to draw a picture to help them understand. He drew a stick figure with a big spiky head. "Yeah, stick figure chicken, stick figure chicken!" It was finally determined that the child identified Colonel Sanders' bowtie on the KFC logo as the full body of a person. The creator said it "might actually be a very large head on a stick figure body." Many commenters had a "mind blown" moment and declared they'd never see the logo the same way again.

The creator suggested that "people chicken" should be KFC's new slogan, and the fast food chain clearly thought a rebrand wasn't a bad idea. Amidst the buzz created by the viral TikTok, the bio of the Kentucky Fried Chicken TikTok account was changed to, "Hi, welcome to Stick Figure Chicken. May I take your order?"