Snoop Dogg's Cereal Lawsuit Against Walmart And Post, Explained

Fans of Master P (Percy Miller) and Snoop Dogg's (Calvin Broadus) Broadus Foods were excited when the two took to Instagram on January 30 to announce the good news: Broadus Foods' three Snoop Cereals would be available on Amazon. However, those aware of what's been playing out behind the scenes (and soon in the courtroom) know that the story behind the move from Walmart stores to an online platform has much more to it.

On February 6, Broadus Foods filed a lawsuit against Post Foods and Walmart, accusing the companies of allegedly conspiring to bankrupt Broadus Foods. Master P and Snoop Dogg claim that the cereals were listed as sold out or out of stock in Walmart's systems, but employees found the boxes in stockrooms, with coding indicating that they were not to be put on shelves. According to Broadus Foods, the desired outcome of these actions was the hope that the loss would force Broadus Foods out of business, thereby getting rid of Post's competition.

To back up their claims, Master P and Snoop Dogg have reposted videos of people going to Walmart and trying to find the cereal. In one such Instagram video, a man finds boxes of Snoop Cereal in the stockroom. An employee tells him that the boxes don't have location codes, and without location codes, they can't be put on shelves.