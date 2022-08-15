How Snoop Dogg Is Giving Back With His Sweet New Cereal

The name of Snoop Dogg's new cereal is so perfect that it sounds like the answer to a riddle you would find on a popsicle stick. Q: If Snoop Dogg had a cereal, what would it be called? A: Snoop Loopz.

Snoop Loopz are Master P and Snoop Dogg's latest collaboration in their 20-year history of working together in music and business. Master P already has his own cereal brand for a cause, so he has encouraged Snoop to do the same. "It's great to have diversity on the shelves," said Master P on Master Crunch cereal's official website. "The more we make the more we give back to the community. It's all about building economic empowerment at home, in the communities, where we live."

A portion of the proceeds from the "Gin and Juice" rapper's cereal will benefit Door of Hope, which "empowers families facing homelessness to transform their lives," according to the nonprofit's website. Per Billboard, the cereal brand falls under the rapper's company Broadus Foods, alongside other breakfast favorites like Mama Snoop's oatmeal, grits, and pancake mix. Master P compares the cereal to Froot Loops on Twitter, and the box boasts that the cereal is gluten-free and contains vitamin D, fiber, and whole grains. Although Master P said that this cereal would be "taking over grocery stores," on Instagram, the official launch date of Snoop Dogg's new brand is unclear.