Level Up Brunch By Having A Toppings Bar For Pancakes

Whether you prefer a simple stack with maple syrup or something more over-the-top, like red velvet pancakes with a cream cheese topping, it's hard to deny the versatility of flapjacks. They're a great morning breakfast, and despite being one of the easiest foods to make, they often make a meal feel more luxurious. So, the next time you're hosting brunch, why not offer a pancake bar?

Everyone loves taco, pizza, nacho, and fondue bars, but these heavy, rich foods aren't necessarily ideal for early in the day. A pancake bar is the perfect way to level up your brunch, whether it's for a bunch of kids after a sleepover or for a family meal around the holidays. What better way to make it fun and memorable than with a unique selection of toppings?

Along with plain, blueberry, chocolate chip, or bacon pancakes, you can provide a variety of toppings on the side. Everyone can personalize their pancake breakfast with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, bananas, or even a cheese sauce for those who prefer savory foods. Get creative and put out some lemon curd, flavored butter, caramelized fruit, or cream cheese frosting. You can even put out different kinds of syrups, like a bourbon maple for adults and a berry fruit syrup for kids. The options can be as wild or as traditional as you like.