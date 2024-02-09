Reddit Is In Turmoil Over Buc-Ee's Chicken Sandwich

Buc-ee's has cultivated a strong reputation and a bit of a cult following thanks to its Texas-approved philosophy, "bigger is better." It's not just a gas station but an eatery many folks count as must-try dining when driving through the South. The menu includes breakfast burritos, hot brisket, savory kolaches, and various sandwiches. However, the beloved fried chicken sandwich has recently disappeared from some Buc-ee's locations, much to some Redditors' disappointment.

One commenter stopped in at a Georgia location in February of 2024 to find that there was no longer an area for the chicken sandwich at the food counter, and an employee confirmed that it was no longer being offered. According to other posts, the sandwich's scarcity seems to go as far back as a few months ago. However, there has been no official statement from Buc-ee's indicating that it has removed the chicken sandwich from its menus, and other Redditors say that its availability varies by location.