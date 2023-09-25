Buc-Ee's Gas Station Sandwiches Prove Texas Loves Barbecue A Bit Too Much

The chain Buc-ee's proves that everything really is bigger in Texas. Though it has expanded to include locations in other states, Buc-ee's is a Texas convenience store to the core. This roadside shop has almost everything you can imagine, including two world records. One is for being the world's largest convenience store, and the other is for having the world's longest car wash. But next time you need to stop at a Buc-ee's for gas, head inside to marvel at their brisket sandwiches.

The brisket sandwich is one of the foods you have to try at Buc-ee's. It features chopped or sliced brisket, smothered in a sweet barbecue sauce, sandwiched on a bun. It's smoky, tender, saucy, and consistently hits the spot when you're craving something meaty and flavorful. Buc-ee's also offers this sandwich in an XXL size to match your hunger during a long road trip.

There will be plenty of wrapped brisket sandwiches ready to grab and go, but if you want to know how to tell when the barbecue at Buc-ee's is really fresh, linger near the barbecue station until you hear an employee shout, "fresh brisket on the board!" That's the signal to gather around, enjoy watching the chefs chop up fresh brisket, and take a newly assembled sandwich. For being from a gas station, the Buc-ee's brisket sandwich is deliciously impressive and deserves all the hype.