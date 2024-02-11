What, Exactly, Is Breve Coffee?

The days of settling for a simple cup of joe are long over. As anyone who's scanned the menu of their local coffee shop knows, there's a large and consistently growing selection of hot and cold drinks, sometimes with only subtle differences between them. This can make it hard for even the most diehard caffeine addicts to tell them apart. Before your next visit to your favorite barista, we're helping to clear up one lesser-known style; breve coffee.

Breve coffee is an espresso-based drink that distinguishes itself from similar offerings like lattes by the dairy used in it. Breve coffee calls for steamed half-and-half (half whole milk, half cream) instead of the regular milk of lattes and cappuccinos. This creates an even creamier flavor in the drink as well as a slightly sweeter flavor.

The proportion of these two main ingredients is also critical. Breve coffees are made with a 1:1 ratio of espresso to dairy, meaning a double shot of coffee is paired with roughly two ounces of steamed half and half, topped with a layer of foam. This typically smaller size is referenced in the name as breve is Italian for "brief" or "short."