What Happened To Burger Queen And Other Facts About The Fast Food Chain

Now a hazy historical afterthought overshadowed by more robust and aggressively expansive competitors like Burger King, Dairy Queen, and McDonald's, Burger Queen was once a burger juggernaut in the parts of the Midwest and Southern United States where it operated. Starting as a single burgers-and-shakes drive-in, Burger Queen would open hundreds of restaurants in the '60s and '70s. Customers loved its take on massive cheeseburgers, big and saucy sandwiches, fish, chicken, and other now commonplace fast-food items. Smaller towns in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana were very receptive to Burger Queen, which flourished until its sudden disappearance in the 1980s.

But Burger Queen didn't really go anywhere, nor did it ever fully end operations. The chain continued to operate under a new name, with new people, and with parts of its menu incorporated into other restaurants with whom it once competed. Here's the story of the rise of Burger Queen to mid-20th century prominence and importance, as well as that of its fall and quiet perseverance.