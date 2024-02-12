Super Bowl Attendees Are Shook Over The Price Of This Year's Concessions

Thousands of excited fans have poured into the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers yet again fight for the Super Bowl title, just four years after their first face-off back in 2020. Those lucky enough to attend the event in person spent quite a bit of money on tickets — this year's Super Bowl prices hit record highs, with the least expensive ticket selling for $2,000. After spending a pretty penny to enter the stadium, fans began to notice how high concessions were priced.

Those who frequent sporting events are no strangers to expensive NFL stadium food, but the sky-high prices on concession menus at the Super Bowl seem to have given these die-hard football fans sticker shock. Attendees took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their frustrations about $13 hot dogs and $7 bags of Cheetos. One user said what we are all thinking: "Now this is a Crime!"