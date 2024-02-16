Crème Anglaise Vs Fraîche: Is There A Difference?

There can never be too many different kinds of cream, but it's certainly true that there are a lot, and that sometimes their differences are so subtle that it gets confusing trying to tell them apart. Eyebrow raisers range from trying to figure out the difference between double cream and heavy cream to learning that canned cream and squirty cream are, in fact, the same thing. It's just a weird (but accurate) British naming convention.

Let's add some European flair to the trivia. What about crème fraîche and crème anglaise? Translating the names from the original French helps a little bit: crème fraîche means "fresh cream", which is nice and obvious. However, "English cream" offers no help at all.

The difference between the two dairy products is pretty stark, in actuality. Crème fraîche is similar to sour cream (but not actually sour cream as there's still a difference there). The "anglaise" in crème anglaise also makes a lot more sense when you realize what it is. Basically, it's custard.