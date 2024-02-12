How Working With Gordon Ramsay Changed Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Finalist Johnathan Benvenuti's Life - Exclusive

Those who compete in "Hell's Kitchen" find out quickly that there's plenty to fear on the hit Fox series, from working the hardest station on the line to facing the chopping block at the end of an episode. Of course, cooking for Gordon Ramsay is a unique challenge in and of itself. It's no secret that the chef doesn't mince words — and being on the receiving end of his wrath cuts worse than any sort of kitchen scrape. Still, one "Hell's Kitchen" finalist wants you to know that there's another side to Ramsay. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Season 22's chef Johnathan Benvenuti explained that working with the iconic host is far more inspiring than intimidating.

Benvenuti knew early on that he wanted to be on "Hell's Kitchen," and working with chefs like Gordon Ramsay was always a life goal for the California native. "I always told myself that ['Hell's Kitchen'] was one of the few cooking shows I would ever want to do," he told Mashed. "When I got there, I just couldn't wait for Gordon and all those chefs to taste my food, and I think that was the best part." Despite several heated scenes in Season 22, the runner-up of "Hell's Kitchen: The American Dream" wouldn't trade the experience for the world, thanks in part to his mentorship under Chef Ramsay. "By no means is he this mean, angry chef people think he is. He truly is there to mentor the chefs, and it is awesome."