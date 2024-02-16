Expert Advice For Pairing Beer With Steak

When it comes to pairing your steak with a drink, you'll be forgiven for jumping straight to the wine list. While the right red or even white, according to one expert wine can elevate a steak, Jessie Massie posits that the right beer can take you there as well.

Massie, executive chef at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Taproom in Mills River, North Carolina, spoke all things steak-and-beer with Mashed. Based on her advice, finding the right beer is just as precarious as getting the perfect wine pairing. If you were hoping to crack open a can of your state's favorite beer and still enjoy a gourmet experience, you might be a bit disappointed.

In general, according to Massie, you'll need "dark, roasted malt beers to stand up to the flavors of rich meaty dishes." To follow that recommendation, you'll probably want to put the Bud Light back in the fridge for this one and get yourself a stout or a dark ale. You want your beer pairing to go glove-to-glove with the steak, not be instantly overpowered by it. As Massie explains, "A rich beer layered with multiple flavors and that has a touch of refinement can level up a steak experience."