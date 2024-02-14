Will Starbucks Evenings Ever Return To Stores?

Starbucks may have a monopoly on your morning latte, but for a while, it also offered adult beverages to those winding down for the night. In 2010, the chain launched Starbucks Evenings for Seattle customers, with a special menu that featured beer, wine, and appetizers ranging from truffle popcorn to bacon-wrapped dates and flatbreads.

By 2015, the concept of serving alcohol and sharable menu items to boost afternoon sales grew. Starbucks planned to spread the initiative to over 2,000 locations in the U.S., including in states like California, Oregon, Illinois, and Florida. However, by January 2017, Starbucks announced the end of the Evenings program.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the Starbucks Evenings tasting menu will be returning to your local Starbucks anytime soon. While the company hasn't made any official statements updating customers since the initial cancelation, the chain's efforts have largely shifted toward its Reserve Roastery locations. When the Seattle Roastery opened in December 2014, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz referred to it as "the fulfillment of a decades-long dream," which may have pointed to a bigger goal all along.