What The Chef's Table Chefs Are Up To Now

When Netflix's "Chef's Table" premiered in 2015, the docuseries gave viewers an insider's perspective on some truly unique chefs. The chefs in this series come from all over the world, and their culinary passions are as diverse as the chefs themselves. In every episode, food television fans get a chance to learn about the faces behind some of the most influential, experimental restaurants ever conceived. Along the way, the chefs share deeply personal anecdotes about their path to success, their food philosophies, and the emotions that inform their creative process. In the end, it's impossible not to feel a connection and appreciation for each series participant's story.

However, these chefs' incredible journeys didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling. In the years since their episodes aired, each has explored new frontiers. Many have opened new restaurants or built new connections with other culinary professionals. Others have written cookbooks, hosted pop-up events, and embraced revolutionary ingredients. Some have even stepped beyond the doors of their restaurants into the world of activism, championing causes close to their hearts. Regardless of the direction their careers have taken, these chefs have undoubtedly left a significant mark on their respective food scenes since appearing in the series.