Make Perfect Copycat Costco Chicken Bakes In An Air Fryer

Since most air fryers are relatively compact, Erin Johnson says the cooking time for this homemade Costco food court fare is approximately six minutes, which is just under half of the cooking time you would need when using a traditional oven. Moreover, the dish hardly requires any prep, making these Chicken Bakes perfect for those nights when you need something to eat in a jiff.

As Johnson notes, this recipe is also great for using up any leftover rotisserie or grilled chicken taking up space in your fridge. To make the recipe even easier, you can also incorporate pre-cooked bacon crumbles and pre-shredded cheese. These ingredients — as well as the Chicken Bake's dark-horse ingredient, Caesar dressing — can be loaded onto premade pizza dough. Johnson did note, however, that if you don't want traditional chicken, you can experiment with fillings of your own. "You're essentially making a fancy pocket sandwich, so the sky is the limit," she told Mashed.

After sealing up the pizza dough around your fillings of choice, pop each Chicken Bake in the air fryer for just six minutes, or until the crust turns a nice, golden brown. Coincidentally, that's just about the amount of time you'll need to make a quick side salad, which Johnson recommends pairing with her copycat recipe.