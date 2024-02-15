Why Blimpie Is Struggling To Stay In Business

If you thought Blimpies all disappeared years ago, you're not alone. There are fewer around and many states have only one or none at all. Plus, the ones that do still exist may be in a gas station, so the locations aren't always very prominent. So, you'd be forgiven for thinking it doesn't exist anymore. Even if you pass through a city that still has one or even live a couple of towns away from one, you can easily miss it.

In a subreddit for the "30 Rock" TV show, a Redditor said, "I just learned that Blimpie is a real fast food chain. There's only one in my state and it's in a small town 42 miles away. I thought it was made up for the show." Another Redditor said they didn't know Blimpies was real until their employer gave them a gift card to one. However, since the nearest one was two hours away, it might as well have been an imaginary restaurant.

If a restaurant is so covert and rare that people think it doesn't exist or that it's a fake restaurant, you're doing something seriously wrong with your advertising and promotion. While there were advertisements everywhere from TV to radio to newsprint back in the 1990s, you don't really see them anymore. However, we certainly know about its competitors like Subway and Jimmy John's.