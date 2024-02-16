What Really Happens When You Add Mashed Avocado To Your Coffee

You may have seen the viral TikToks where the poster is making coffee with "things they shouldn't." In one particular post, that thing is an avocado. The post shows them mashing an avocado in a jar, adding milk, shaking to mix it all together, and then straining the mixture, to make what they call "avocado milk" (which is actually a thing; however, brands that have sold it have simply added avocado to oat milk rather than developing a milk that's entirely avocado-based or adding avocado to regular milk). The poster then makes some espresso and adds both the espresso and the "avocado milk" to a glass with ice. The poster doesn't really give much of a verdict as to whether or not the mixture is successful, but when a commenter noted that the combo "makes sense because avocado is very creamy and actually very sweet and rich," they chimed in with "who woulda thought." Possibly giving this idea some credibility is that Starbucks did offer an avocado frap in South Korea.

So is this a mixture you need to add to your breakfast routine? To help you decide, I gave it a try, sacrificing a few guac-worthy avocados and a couple of cups of coffee. Here's what I found.