False Facts About Olive Oil You Thought Were True

Integral to Mediterranean cuisine, olive oil is obtained by crushing or pressing the fruit of the olive tree. There are several grades of olive oil, each with its own unique nutritional profile and flavor characteristics. Among these, extra virgin olive oil is the highest quality, produced by pressing olives without the use of chemicals or heat. Just like extra virgin olive oil, virgin olive oil is produced by cold-pressing olives, with the only difference being that it has slightly higher acidity than its superior counterpart. Other popular types of olive oil include refined, pure, and light varieties.

Although extra virgin olive oil is considered to be the most beneficial when it comes to health, all grades of olive oil offer some potential health benefits. Regardless of type, olive oil contains high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids, which may help to reduce LDL (or "bad") cholesterol. Olive oil is also laden with antioxidants that may help fight inflammation.

Americans have been producing olive oil for well over a century and consume around 90 million gallons each year, a demand that's second only to Europe. Despite its widespread appeal and long history, many misconceptions about olive oil persist. Eager to uncover the truth about olive oil? Keep reading!