10 Shady Things About The Jersey Mike's Menu

Way back in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, a humble fast casual restaurant then known as Mike's Subs first opened its doors. It offered sub sandwiches, which were a relatively new delicacy in the United States at the time and made up of a long bread roll stuffed with savory fillings like cheese, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and more. However, any existing mystery or skepticism surrounding the new sandwich concept didn't last long. American diners happily took to the culinary trend. Over time, Mike's Subs became Jersey Mike's — a restaurant chain currently over 2,000 locations strong. From its massive subs to its bread-free bowls, Jersey Mike's serves up toasty cheese slices, chilled chopped veggies, and various meats daily to hungry consumers from coast to coast ... and consumers can't seem to get enough.

"Four weeks ago, a Jersey Mike's opened near me," says a satisfied consumer on Reddit. "I am absolutely addicted. These are the best sandwiches you could ever get from a chain restaurant." Though many eaters echo this sentiment regarding the celebrated franchise, there are those who work behind the scenes — that is, the employees themselves — who claim that not every single item on the mouth-watering menu is as perfect as it may seem. From day-old bread to bland chicken to potentially dirty drink nozzles, here are a handful of shady things you should know about some of the popular items on the Jersey Mike's menu.