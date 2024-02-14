Pop-Tarts Creator William Post Dies At 96

William Post, the man often credited with creating Pop-Tarts, passed away on February 10. His son, Dan Post, said the 96-year-old died of heart failure, as reported by the New York Times.

Raised by Dutch immigrant parents in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Post took a summer job washing trucks at Hekman Biscuit Company (later the Keebler Company) at the age of 16. "We were poor as church mice," Post said in a January 2024 interview with Kellanova, Pop-Tarts' current manufacturer. "[I was] bringing money home for my folks."

After deploying to Japan with the Army Air Corps, Post returned and resumed his position at Hekman. For the next 20 years, he worked his way up the ranks, eventually becoming the company's plant manager. During his time in that role, Post was approached by Kellogg's executives who hoped he could bring their idea of the Pop-Tart to life. "They said they wanted something for the toaster but they didn't know how to do it," Post told WWMT in 2021.

While his colleagues and friends doubted the viability of a toaster pastry, Post finally cracked the code after months of work, WWMT reports. This entailed raising a 60-ton sheeter on a platform to create Pop-Tarts' two layers of dough. "To get that done, I had to break every rule in the book," he told Kellanova.