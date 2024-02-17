What Is The Shelf Life Of Sake Once It's Open?

Like any fermented drink, sake's taste varies over time. Stored properly, an unopened bottle can last a couple of years. However, its shelf life shortens considerably once the cap is removed. Of course, keeping your sake's freshness in mind is essential for the best experience.

Shelf life can vary considerably, but the consensus among sake enthusiasts is that once opened, a bottle should be finished off within one to two weeks. Much like red wine, which also has a limited lifespan after opening, exposure to air leads to oxidation, which degrades sake's overall flavor and aroma. Unpasteurized (nama) sake is particularly vulnerable, as its raw state leaves it more readily exposed to spoiling.

Several factors, including fluctuating temperatures, exposure to air, and UV light, influence oxidation. The fullness of the bottle has an impact as well. A nearly full bottle holds less air relative to the amount of liquid. Consequently, it will not oxidize as fast as an almost-empty bottle.