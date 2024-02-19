TikTok's Meatball Hawaiian Roll Sliders Are A Mess, Not A Sandwich

Most people aren't debating whether or not a slider is a sandwich. In the case of TikTok's meatball Hawaiian roll sliders, however, we'd argue they're anything but. The viral recipe, as demonstrated in a TikTok video from user @amy_doe_cooking, begins with slider-sized Hawaiian rolls, but instead of separating them and slicing each one in half, you're meant to leave them intact and carve out a deep hole in each one. A spoonful of sauce goes into each of these openings, followed by a single meatball, more sauce, and cheese, after which the "sliders" are put into the oven to bake.

Admittedly, the recipe does sound pretty tasty, but does it sound like a sandwich? First of all, the makeup of this miniature meatball sub makes it nearly impossible to eat sans fork and knife, let alone without a plate, which is the beauty of slider sandwiches. All of that sauce is destined to get all over your hands and face, and it'll potentially even ruin your favorite shirt. Furthermore, if we're getting technical, Merriam-Webster defines a sandwich as either "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between," or "one slice of bread covered with food." A hollowed-out roll with a meatball stuffed inside doesn't quite sound like either of those things. But if they're not sandwiches, what are they? Simple: a mess.