Should You Wrap Fresh-From-The-Oven Cake In Plastic To Keep It Moist?

While some cake recipes are as easy as dumping a few ingredients in a cake pan and mixing them, many require more work and attention. It's unfortunately common to make mistakes when baking a cake, whether over or undermixing your cake batter or forgetting to grease the pan and ending up with a cake that refuses to come out of the pan. Even if you do everything right, you still want to ensure your cake stays moist when it leaves the oven and lands on the table. According to TikToker Lauren Parajon, getting the just-baked cake immediately into the freezer is the key to locking in moisture.

Parajon is adamant that you should wrap your fresh-from-the-oven cake in plastic wrap and a freezer bag and pop it in the freezer the second you pull it out of the oven. While she acknowledges that it will be extremely hot, she insists that this is the secret to maintaining a super-moist cake.

You're not alone if you're unsure whether you should try this. While some in Parajon's comments called it a "gamechanger," others were more hesitant, admitting they freeze their cakes after they've cooled. While most bakers acknowledge that putting your cake in the freezer after baking results in a soft and moist cake, whether you should wrap it in plastic immediately after baking or allow it to cool first has become a complicated subject.