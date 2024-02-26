Soup Joumou: The Rich Haitian Dish With A History To Match

Soups are typically — although not always — named for a chief ingredient (Italian wedding soup contains neither brides nor grooms). Soup joumou is no exception. If you translate the second word from Haitian Creole into English, you learn that it means pumpkin, and this is the soup's main ingredient. The dish also goes by a few other monikers, though, including "freedom soup" and "revolution soup," and thereby hangs a tale.

Just what is so revolutionary about the soup? Believe it or not, its main ingredient. Back when African-descended Haitians were enslaved by French colonists, the slave owners would not allow them to eat foods that were considered desirable, and pumpkin fell into this category. When the slaves won their freedom and Haiti declared its independence in 1804, it was seen as a symbol of their triumph to dine on this forbidden fruit (sas you may recall, a pumpkin technically falls into this category). Legend has it that Marie-Claire Heureuse Félicité Bonheur Dessalines, who briefly reigned as Haiti's empress, actually handed out the soup to her subjects with her own two hands. Whether this really happened, or it's just Haiti's version of George Washington chopping down that apocryphal cherry tree, it certainly does make for an inspirational story, and the soup itself sounds pretty tasty, too.