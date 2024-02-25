Where Can You Find Costco's Seafood Bake?

Whether you're in Texas, Pennsylvania, or California, you pretty much know what you're going to see on the menu of Costco's beloved food court. Once you start visiting Costco food courts in other countries, however, you'll find a wide variety of items unavailable in the U.S. Warehouses in Canada, for example, offer chicken wings and poutine, while Japanese Costcos serve an unexpected Middle Eastern dish: falafel salad. One country even offers a pescatarian version of the in-house eatery's delicious Chicken Bake.

Appropriately named the Seafood Bake, this unique dish features imitation crab, shrimp, and clams tossed in a creamy sauce and stuffed inside dough that's baked until golden brown. The handheld can only be found at Costco food courts in Taiwan, meaning that cardholders living outside of the country may have to travel a great distance to sink their teeth into one. Based on its reviews, though, the Seafood Bake might be worth the trip. Several Costco fans online have rated the sea-based menu item a 10 out of 10 or above, with TikTok user @madebytessalin awarding it the beyond-perfect score of 12 out of 10. "The sauce was so creamy like a clam chowder, and there [were] huge chunks of seafood. So good," the TikToker said, also noting that it had a crispy, cheesy crust.