Oven-Fried Fish Sandwich With Triple Pickle Tartar Recipe

Some dishes become associated with certain places or occasions, leaving you to think about them wistfully. Take fried fish sandwiches, often enjoyed in the peak of summer on the waterfront. If you're looking for delicious fish year-round, however, don't limit yourself to fast-food restaurant fish sandwiches. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this oven-fried fish sandwich with triple pickle tartar sauce sure to satisfy cravings. "It's all the things you love about a fast-food fish sandwich but way improved (better-for-you cooking method, better quality of seafood, and better, fresher ingredients)," she comments.

Watkins' recipe features an easy home cooking method eliminating deep fryers and hot oil, while still producing a tantalizing crispiness. "The combination of the crispity-crunchity coating and creamy, pickle-loaded tartar sauce make this one heck of a tasty sandwich," she raves. This triple pickle rendition features bread and butter pickles, dill pickles, and a quick cucumber pickle. Watkins explains, "Our third pickle actually occurs in the tartar sauce! Culinary magic (expecto pickle-tronum). Raw cucumber, combined with malt vinegar and herbs, makes for a quick pickle in the sauce." Have a surplus of pickles? Watkins says, "Feel free to flex on your favorite jarred pickle flavors here, substitutions allowed."

Follow Watkins' lead and serve this fish sandwich with "a good tater option ... either chips or fries, both set that classic 'fish and chips' scene," she says and adds, "If you are craving something healthier to pair, a nice vibrant side salad or vinegary slaw would work really well!"