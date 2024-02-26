What Is Chocolate Gravy And How Do You Eat It?

You might be confused to see the words "chocolate" and "gravy" paired, as gravy usually refers to a thick, savory sauce. However, in some areas of the Southern U.S., you'll find a little-known concoction that blends the two to create a rich breakfast gravy perfect for pouring over your morning biscuits.

Chocolate gravy is a feature of traditional Appalachian cuisine and is most commonly found on breakfast tables in the Ozark and Appalachian Mountain regions. The dish is also known as "sopping chocolate," because biscuits are often used to "sop up" the sweet sauce.

Chocolate gravy may have originated from a trading link between the Tennessee Valley and Spanish Louisiana, which brought "Mexican-style breakfast chocolate to the Appalachians," according to the book, "The Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America". It may have also come from a time when many people in the South couldn't afford to eat sweet foods. So, they added cocoa powder to other staple pantry ingredients to create a breakfast treat that didn't break the bank.