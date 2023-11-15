15 Gravy Recipes You'll Want To Keep Handy

Gravy isn't just a flavorful sauce to enhance a dish, it is often a necessity. Whether you're eating fried chicken or claggy mashed potatoes, this creamy, flavor-packed sauce plays a pivotal role in the overall experience of the meal. A good gravy does not have to be complicated. The art of gravy is its ability to elevate a dish without stealing the spotlight. From the thick, creamy gravies poured over biscuits to the light variations that are drizzled on top of fish and vegetables, it's a food group unto itself with seemingly endless iterations.

Many gravies start with the pan drippings from roasted meats that are then diluted with stock and thickened cornstarch or flour. Within these parameters, however, is a vast array of optional ingredients, from mushrooms to red wine. There are even vegan gravies that rival the meat-based ones. You may have a recipe that you turn to again and again, no matter the occasion. Or maybe you just wing it on the day with the ingredients you have lying around. In either case, Thanksgiving provides the opportunity to branch out. These recipes vary greatly in ingredients and cater to a wide range of palates. You're bound to find something new and exciting to transform your Thanksgiving, and you might even be tempted to make more than one of them for the occasion.