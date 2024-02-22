Dub Or Sub? McDonald's Chooses Dip With Anime-Inspired Sauce
American McDonald's fans have come to terms with the fact that the Netherlands' fritessaus and the U.K.'s sweet curry dip are two McDonald's sauces they'll probably never see in the U.S., but a recent announcement from the fast food giant has opened a door most people never saw coming ... to WcDonald's. For those unfamiliar, WcDonald's is McDonald's fictional counterpart that appears in manga and anime series like "Cat's Eye," "Assassination Classroom," "Digimon Savers," and more.
While WcDonald's golden arches form a W instead of an M, most of the food served at the fictional restaurant is similar to its real-life inspiration, with offerings like cheeseburgers, french fries, and chicken nuggets. Beginning February 26, McDonald's customers can merge the two by ordering the new Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce, as announced in a press release. The dip contains a mix of ginger, garlic, soy, and chili flakes, and it can be used with nuggets, fries, or anything else you feel like dunking. The new sauce's price is still unknown, but since others cost around $0.50, this will likely be similar.
If you happen to live in LA, the WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience will take place March 9 and 10. In it, "Guests will be transported into the WcDonald's universe through 360 projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections," the press release states. Reservations can be booked through OpenTable on February 28.
Manga artist Acky Bright brings the WcDonald's world to life
While a new McDonald's dipping sauce inspired by anime will no doubt attract plenty of fans already, McDonald's is leaning further into the art style than just offering a simple condiment. The chain has teamed up with Japanese manga artist Acky Bright to bring WcDonald's and its crew to the food packaging itself. The takeout bags will also have Q.R. codes to scan, allowing fans to watch a total of four weekly anime shorts set in the WcDonald's universe, created by Studio Pierrot.
"I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald's for people around the world," Bright said in the press release. Additionally, McDonald's plans to recognize three anime fan artists whose artwork has featured WcDonald's. These three will receive grants to help pay for any projects they're working on, receive a celebration at McDonald's, and be personally mentored by Bright.
In tandem with the weekly anime shorts, WcDonalds.com will showcase a new manga story every Monday from February 26 through March 18. The stories will center on — what else? — the Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce and WcNuggets (aka Chicken McNuggets). Fans who tune in can watch the exploits of characters like Mr. Bev, WcDizer 3000, Hashirune, and more. Each short will adapt a familiar anime theme: action, romance, mecha, and fantasy.