Dub Or Sub? McDonald's Chooses Dip With Anime-Inspired Sauce

American McDonald's fans have come to terms with the fact that the Netherlands' fritessaus and the U.K.'s sweet curry dip are two McDonald's sauces they'll probably never see in the U.S., but a recent announcement from the fast food giant has opened a door most people never saw coming ... to WcDonald's. For those unfamiliar, WcDonald's is McDonald's fictional counterpart that appears in manga and anime series like "Cat's Eye," "Assassination Classroom," "Digimon Savers," and more.

While WcDonald's golden arches form a W instead of an M, most of the food served at the fictional restaurant is similar to its real-life inspiration, with offerings like cheeseburgers, french fries, and chicken nuggets. Beginning February 26, McDonald's customers can merge the two by ordering the new Savory Chili WcDonald's Sauce, as announced in a press release. The dip contains a mix of ginger, garlic, soy, and chili flakes, and it can be used with nuggets, fries, or anything else you feel like dunking. The new sauce's price is still unknown, but since others cost around $0.50, this will likely be similar.

If you happen to live in LA, the WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience will take place March 9 and 10. In it, "Guests will be transported into the WcDonald's universe through 360 projection mapping and immersive tabletop projections," the press release states. Reservations can be booked through OpenTable on February 28.