Dairy Is The Creamy Finish That Your Store-Bought Marinara Needs

When the time comes to add liquid dairy such as cream, milk, or coconut milk to your sauce, the biggest concern is curdling. Also known as separating, curdling occurs when acid is introduced to milk proteins, causing them to bind together and form unappealing lumps. Tomatoes — and, thus, tomato sauce — are quite acidic, so preventing curdling is key.

One method is to temper your dairy by mixing it with a few tablespoons of already-heated pasta sauce. This gradually introduces the dairy to the acid, making it less likely to curdle once poured into the pot. To perform the next method, you must first make a roux (butter and flour cooked together) before adding cream or milk. The resulting mixture stabilizes the dairy by preventing separation, thus minimizing curdling. If you don't want to bother with a roux, just mix the dairy with a pinch of cornstarch before adding it to the sauce.

If you're sautéing onions or other veggies for your sauce, cook them in a tablespoon or so of butter. If you don't want your butter to smoke, try mixing it with olive oil. Otherwise, use butter as a finishing touch — just add it to your heated sauce and vigorously. You'll get a glossy, rich product that tastes anything but store-bought. Finally, sprinkle your favorite cheese over your sauce and enjoy.