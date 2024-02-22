Costco Customers Are Losing Their Lunch Over A Tooth Allegedly Being Found In Spring Rolls

Costco is beloved for its selection of ready-to-eat snacks, but some shoppers are taking pause after a Reddit user claimed to find the crown of a tooth in a package of Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls purchased from the big-box store. The post, which has since been deleted, was made on February 21 by a user who claimed their father made the disgusting discovery. "He was eating the [spring] rolls from Costco when he bit on something hard and it pinched the inside of his cheek," the original poster (O.P.) wrote. Further inspection reportedly revealed that the object was the crown of a tooth.

While the O.P. denied that the crown belonged to their father, several people claiming backgrounds in dentistry had their doubts when viewing attached pictures of the tooth. "This looks like a partial crown for one of his lower molars, in which case it wouldn't be completely obvious that he was missing a part of it," said one alleged dental student. "I've worked in dentistry for about 12 years and you'd be surprised how many people lose crowns and don't realize it," another commenter wrote.

Several even condemned the O.P. for potentially slandering the Bibigo brand. "That's a legit Korean brand and their products are very high quality," one comment read. "This is almost certainly your dad's crown," said another, adding, "Don't damage the reputation of the company for no reason."