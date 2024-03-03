Lemon Layer Cake With Basil And Blueberries Recipe

For a refreshing and unique twist on the traditional lemon cake, try this lemon layer cake with basil and blueberries. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles was inspired by a recent trip to Italy to create this delicious recipe. This layer cake combines zesty lemon flavors with subtle hints of fresh basil that add a unique and refreshing twist. Topped with juicy blueberries, fresh basil leaves, and a slice of lemon, this beautiful and flavorful dessert is sure to brighten your day.

For an extra burst of tartness and creaminess, the cake is layered with homemade lemon curd. Randles also adds lemon curd to the cream cheese frosting for an extra sweet and tangy finish. The cake layers are light and fluffy, in perfect contrast with the rich lemony filling and creamy frosting.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving something sweet, this lemon layer cake is a must-try recipe.