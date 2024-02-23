Boston Restaurant Threatens To Sue Customer Over Viral Canceled Reservation Dispute

When we leave a negative review, we should prepare ourselves for the likelihood that it may not be a one-way discussion. Restaurants have their own way of scathingly biting back at one-star reviewers in their defense. One Boston restaurant has done so in a potentially serious manner, going to the extent of threatening legal action against one customer.

When the customer allegedly disputed their cancellation fee with their credit card provider, the owner of TABLE Boston took the unusual step of finding the person's Instagram and sending them a message. In the exchange, which the customer posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the owner "thanked" them for "screwing over my restaurant and my staff," following up by calling them "pathetic" (via X).

The user replied, explaining that he claimed the fee back under "a legitimate use of my consumer rights under exceptional circumstances" because he ended up in the hospital. After the customer posted the exchange to X, with the post gaining almost three million views, TABLE messaged the diner again, which was subsequently posted to the customer's social media again. The message cited the "horrific" amount of slander the restaurant was receiving and the owner stated that their "legal team has been contacted" (via X).