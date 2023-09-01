Why Reservation Fees Are On The Rise For Many Restaurants

If you're trying to enjoy a meal at your area's hottest restaurant these days, reservations sometimes feel like a must. But those who've gone to book them may have noticed another trend — an increase in the frequency and cost of reservation fees.

These fees are a reaction to the large and growing level of no-shows many restaurants are dealing with, a dining faux pas that OpenTable data shows more than 1 in 4 Americans has been guilty of in the recent past. Unfortunately, most restaurants are running on more narrow margins than ever, thanks to increased costs for ingredients and labor. This means just six people not showing at a restaurant that typically serves 120 guests per night can be enough to turn a profitable night into a loss. This is why always calling ahead to cancel if you can't make your reservation ranks as the top restaurant reservation rule Food Network star Ted Allen says you should never break. For those who don't, the deposits and fees paid in advance can help offset some of the lost profits.