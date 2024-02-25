Freeze Your Mozzarella To Make Grating The Cheese A Breeze

Although mozzarella is ideal for freezing and grating, it's important to freeze this cheese the right way. First, the best way to preserve its flavor and texture is to keep it frozen for as little time as possible — even a few minutes in the freezer can make it easier to grate. If you want mozzarella that's ready to grate at all times, you can keep a block in the freezer for one month, or three months maximum to maintain the texture.

When freezing, put your block of cheese in a sealed plastic bag with all of the air squeezed out. If the cheese is unopened, you can leave it in its original airtight wrapper. This will keep oxygen and water from impacting the cheese during the process. Make sure you label and date the block so you know exactly how long it's been in the freezer.

When the time comes to use the cheese, don't let it thaw out. Instead, just take the block out of the freezer, grate as much as you need, and then return it to its sealed bag in the freezer for next time. If you accidentally grate more than you need, store the extra in the fridge if you plan to use it quickly, or in the freezer for longer-term storage. Just note that grated cheese will warm up quicker than a block, so avoid thawing, as cheese shouldn't be re-frozen.