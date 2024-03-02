11 Bourbon Myths Debunked

Americans are drinking more bourbon than ever before, with sales of American whiskey soaring in 2023 — over 31 million cases sold throughout the U.S., marking an increase of 132% since 2003, and earning distillers almost $5.3 billion (via Distilled Spirits Council of the United States). This bourbon resurgence has sparked interest in traditional distilling techniques and spawned several myths surrounding its production, taste, and heritage.

With its warm, amber color and complex flavors, this classic drink is a favorite among drinkers globally, and the myths swirling around it are as intricate as the spirit itself. Many of these myths intertwine fact with half-truths, ranging from the belief that all bourbon must hail from Kentucky to the notion that age solely determines its quality. Other myths perpetuate misconceptions about the legal requirements for its production or the effect of the barrel on its flavor.

There's also a romanticized narrative that only the oldest distilleries can produce top-tier bourbon, overlooking the innovative craftsmanship of newer players in the market. So, before taking another sip of bourbon, let's fully appreciate the drink and unravel these tales. We'll dismantle the most entrenched bourbon myths, allowing for a deeper understanding and appreciation of this beloved drink. We also hope to challenge your preconceptions and enrich your bourbon knowledge as we explore the heart of these myths, revealing the distilled truth.