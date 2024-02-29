How Long Are Canned Beans Good For After Opening Them?

Canned beans are a busy person's best friend. They can add texture to a curry or chili, protein to a salad, or be mashed into a bean dip. However, sometimes the tin you bring home from the supermarket is too big for what you want to make, which leads to the question of whether you can keep the rest for another day.

Please don't over-bean your dinner (unless that's what you like), because an opened tin of beans is perfectly fine for a short time. According to the USDA, as long as you store your tin in an airtight container in the fridge, the food inside will keep for three or four days. That's plenty of time to incorporate the beans into another recipe. This time frame applies to most beans, including the most popular staples like black, navy, pinto, and kidney beans.

You may be wondering why canned beans, which can supposedly last for up to 30 years if left untouched, suddenly lose their longevity once the lid has been removed. When food is canned, the airtight seal prevents any bacteria from getting in. After this seal has been broken, however, the food inside becomes exposed to whatever environment it is in, which may include pathogens.