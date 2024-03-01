The Absolute Best Type Of Chicken To Pair With Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings — a staple recipe of the American South — has had plenty of variations throughout its long history, but a base of mirepoix, roux, and chicken are pretty much constants. Still, according to Mashed recipe developer Stephanie Rapone, not all chicken cuts are created equally, and one is best suited to her classic chicken and dumplings recipe by far: chicken thighs.

The chicken used in this dish should be seared before being added back into the stew afterward. Chicken thighs are particularly well-suited to this treatment. They stay moist even when coming back up to temperature and simmering away until tender in part because they are fattier than many other parts of the chicken. More fat equals more flavor and helps to keep the meat from drying out. Wondering if you can opt for a hunk of boneless chicken breast instead? No way, according to Rapone who says, "I wouldn't do breast meat/white meat only because it will end up just overcooking and being dry when you reheat it with the dumplings." Luckily, chicken thighs also tend to be more affordable than chicken breasts, so they're a great choice all around.