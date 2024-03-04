Mushrooms Vs Truffles: Everything You Need To Know

Mushrooms and truffles may belong to the same kingdom and have many things in common, but in reality, the two could not be more different. They differ in almost every aspect, including the number of varieties, appearance, and price, but the biggest difference relates to the accessibility and how we use them in the kitchen.

This piece digs underground to discover truffles as one of the most prized culinary gems, but it also covers the more familiar world of mushrooms. Whether you are a professional or a cooking enthusiast, you will want to know why truffles can be mushrooms and why all mushrooms can't be truffles. This piece will give you a deep, detailed overview of the two to help you better understand the obvious and the less evident nuances that separate one from the other. It will also show you how to best use these two in the kitchen and why we should strive to include more mushrooms and truffles in our regular cooking routine. Mushrooms and truffles are some of the most mysterious and enigmatic organisms on Earth, and though we have yet to unlock all their secrets, this is a good starting point to see how the fungi kingdom operates.