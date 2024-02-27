You Can Stay In A Literal House Of Pancakes — Here's Where To Find It

When people love something, they want to be immersed in it. Nothing speaks to this proclivity louder than folks' desire to stay in themed accommodations, whether it's the Cartoon Network Hotel or the Taco Bell Hotel pop-up that reportedly sold out within two minutes. To facilitate this desire for themed vacations, toaster waffle brand Eggo is opening the Eggo House of Pancakes in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Kellanova, Eggo's parent company, announced in a February 26 press release that the "pancake house" will begin accepting reservations on February 28 — National Pancake Day. The home, which is large enough to house eight people, can be booked through HomeToGo for the low price of $0 a night. This opportunity is only available for weekends in March (Friday through Sunday), and dates will open up one weekend at a time. On February 28 you can book for March 7-10, March 4 for March 15-17, March 11 for March 22-24, and March 18 for March 29-31.

In 1960, the Pancake Pantry restaurant opened in Gatlinburg as Tennessee's first pancake house. This establishment, along with pancake restaurants Flapjack's Pancake Cabin and Log Cabin Pancake House, secured Gatlinburg the title of Pancake Capital of the South. It makes sense, then, that Gatlinburg would be the chosen spot for the first Eggo House of Pancakes.